Arizona State Parks busy for Memorial Weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona State Parks are continuing to see more visitors than usual and this Memorial Weekend is no exception. Families spent Sunday hiking at Catalina State Park and the nice weather may have contributed.
“It’s beautiful out here, nice little breeze, a lot of nice outdoor activities out here,” said visitor Justin Sanchez. “I loved it.”
Visitor Mikayla Kaber said the cooler than usual temperatures made for a great hiking day.
"It's not as hot as it usually is this time of year," Kaber said. "So it was really nice to hike and get some sun after staying inside for so long."
Michelle Thompson, Chief of Communications for Arizona State Parks said Catalina State Park, Patagonia Lake State Park and Lake Havasu have had higher visitation for this time of year.
"Through the state-at-home order, we were still open and we have been really busy," Thompson said.
Seven-year-old Griffin Wanta and his family drove from Tempe to visit their grandma and go hiking on Sunday.
"We saw a bit of cactuses and I left a bit early because I was getting tired," Wanta said.
Short road trips, like the one Wanta and his family took to Tucson, are something state parks expect people to do more often to avoid extensive travel during COVID-19.
"We definitely anticipate that a lot of people will want to take in state road trips and explore the state parks," Thompson said.
Arizona State Parks is working to keep visitors safe. The parks have reduced capacity by limiting parking, blocking off some tables and encouraging social distancing.
Arizona State Parks have pre-mapped road trips within the state. Historic parks will open on June 1.
