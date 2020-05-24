FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Get ready for a beautiful Memorial Day

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Memorial Day is shaping up to be another beautiful day with temperatures in the lower-90s and sunny skies. Throughout the rest of the week, temperatures will steadily climb with the heat peaking by Friday. An excessive heat watch will go into effect by Thursday afternoon.
TONIGHT: Clear skies with overnight lows in the upper-50s.
TOMORROW: Sunny with highs in the lower-90s. Light breeze.
MEMORIAL DAY: Sunny skies with highs in the lower-90s.
TUESDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the upper-90s.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny and hot with a high of 103F.
THURSDAY: The heat continues to build with a high of 106F. Sunny skies.
FRIDAY: Excessive heat watch in place with a high of 108F under sunny skies.
SATURDAY: Sunny with a high of 106F.
