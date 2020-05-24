Old Tucson reopens with new safety measures for Memorial Weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Old Tucson is starting to welcome guests back this Memorial Weekend with new precautions for COVID-19.
"We've got a lot of safety measures in place," said Old Tucson Marketing Manager Megan Litwicki. "Things like sanitizing stations throughout the park, we're doing social distancing in our lines, seating for shows accounts for distancing and we moved our food outside."
A maximum of 300 guests are allowed. Employees are required to wear masks and gloves. A few buildings and attractions remain closed due to difficulty meeting the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. Old Tucson encourages guests to wear masks but doesn't require them.
"It's really great seeing Old Tucson back up and running and Tucson in general starting to reopen," Litwicki said. "People have missed a little bit of normalcy so it's nice to give them that in a safe environment."
Guests shared their excitement about the reopening.
"We love old western's and we understand that part of Tombstone was filmed here," said guest Shauna Mackay. "We actually got the whole family together last night to watch the movie so that we could experience and really take it all in while we are here."
Many families took in the sights and sounds of Old Tucson this weekend.
"I came here here years ago and it was just a fun place for me back then and I wanted to bring my kids out to experience the southwest," said guest Albron Thomas.
Old Tucson is open Friday through Monday, May 22 through 25 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.
