PCSD responds to shooting southwest of Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Deputies responded to a shooting in the area of Vahalla Road and Yedra Road at 3:40 a.m. on Sunday, May 24.
At least one person was injured and transported to a local hospital. At this time, the extent of their injuries is unknown and information about suspects is not yet known.
This investigation is still in its early stages and more information will be released as it is available.
Anyone with information in regards to this incident is urged to call 9-1-1 or, if you wish to remain anonymous, 88-CRIME.
