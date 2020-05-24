TPD investigates fatal ATV collision in Tucson’s south side

Detectives with the Tucson Police Traffic Investigations Unit responded to the scene. According to interviews and roadway evidence, it was determined Lamadrid was driving his 2008 Suzuki Quadsport westbound on Calle Arragon at a high rate of speed. Authorities say Lamadrid lost control of the ATV and was thrown into the roadway. The ATV continued westbound where it struck a parked car and then a wooden residential fence. Lamadrid was not wearing a helmet.