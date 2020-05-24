TPD investigates fatal ATV collision in Tucson’s south side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An ATV driver has died after being involved in a collision on the 800 block of West Calle Aragon early Sunday morning.
On May 24, 2020, at approximately 4:30 a.m., officers from Operations Division South and members of the Tucson Fire Department were dispatched to the 800 block of West Calle Aragon for a report of a serious injury collision involving an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) and a parked car.
Upon arrival, Tucson Fire immediately rendered aid to the adult male driver of the 23-year-old Jesus H. Lamadrid and began transporting him to the hospital. Before arrival, Lamadrid passed away in the ambulance. Next of kin has been notified.
Detectives with the Tucson Police Traffic Investigations Unit responded to the scene. According to interviews and roadway evidence, it was determined Lamadrid was driving his 2008 Suzuki Quadsport westbound on Calle Arragon at a high rate of speed. Authorities say Lamadrid lost control of the ATV and was thrown into the roadway. The ATV continued westbound where it struck a parked car and then a wooden residential fence. Lamadrid was not wearing a helmet.
There were no witnesses to the actual collision, however; Lamadrid’s friends say he had just left a party on the ATV in the 700 block of West Calle Aragon. Police say friends went looking for him and found him in the roadway.
Officers and fire personnel reported they smelled an odor of intoxicants coming from Lamadrid’s breath. Friends at the party confirmed he had been drinking alcohol before he left on the ATV.
This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME.
