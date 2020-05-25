Avra Valley mobile home catches fire from BBQ grill

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Units from the Avra Valley Fire District responded to a mobile home fire today abound 2 p.m. this afternoon.
Upon arrival, firefighters found a mobile home on fire with heavy fire conditions coming from the back porch of the mobile home and heavy smoke conditions showing from the interior of the mobile home.
Firefighters quickly deployed hose lines to the back porch area of the mobile home and also stretched hose lines to the interior of the mobile home. Firefighters were able to have the fire under control in 20 minutes.
There were no injuries to the occupants or firefighters on scene. Firefighters were able to stop the fire from fully extending throughout the mobile home and firefighters were able to salvage the majority of the home owner’s belongings.
The fire was started by a BBQ grill outside on the back porch of the mobile home.
The Avra Valley Fire District wants to remind people to never leave their grill unattended when cooking and to always keep a fire extinguisher nearby the grill and know how to use it.
If you are unsure how to use the extinguisher, officials say don’t waste time before calling 911.
The Avra Valley Fire District also wants to remind residents of the importance of closing doors inside your residence. Closing your door can slow the spread of flames, reduce toxic smoke, improve oxygen levels, and decrease temperatures which can make a life saving difference in your home.
Below are some additional tips for BBQ fire safety:
- Clean your grill regularly
- Check for gas leaks
- Keep a spray bottle of water handy
- Keep a fire extinguisher within a couple steps of your grill
- Turn on the gas while your grill lid is closed
- Never overload your grill with food
- Never use a grill indoor
