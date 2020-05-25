Desert Diamond Casinos announces reopening date of June 5

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tohono O’odham Gaming Enterprise will resume gaming operations on Friday, June 5, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at all four of its Desert Diamond Casinos near Tucson, Sahuarita, Glendale, and Why (Ajo).
Deep cleaning of each property has already been underway while the buildings have been closed and facilities will be rearranged to accommodate social distancing. Protective equipment such as plexiglass shields will also be installed.
New precautions will include temperature scanning of guests and daily screenings of team members for symptoms. Masks will be provided and required for both team members and guests. Contact areas will be cleaned throughout the day.
The reopening of each location will occur in phases with some amenities to remain closed and facility hours reduced to allow for daily deep cleanings. Each facility will also temporarily limit occupancy capacity to preserve space for social distancing.
TOGE is continuing to monitor the pandemic situation and will gradually phase in amenities, hours and capacity when conditions are appropriate. More details on the phased reopening will be shared in the coming days.
Casino Del Sol also plans to reopen at 8 a.m.on Wednesday, June 3.
