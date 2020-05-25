DPS trooper shoots and kills suspect in north Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A suspect died in a shooting involving an Arizona DPS trooper early Monday, May 25.
The Phoenix Police Department, which is conducting the investigation, said the trooper was in the area of the Loop 101 and Tatum Boulevard around 5:30 a.m. when he saw a car parked in the gore point, partially blocking traffic.
The PPD said the trooper saw a 28-year-old man who was passed out in the vehicle.
According to police, the trooper made contact with the man and at that point there was some type of “struggle” and the trooper fired his weapon.
Another DPS trooper arrived on the scene and assisted in removing the suspect from the vehicle. The man was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
No troopers were injured and the trooper involved in the shooting has 15 years of service in law enforcement.
