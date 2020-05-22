FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Big warmup on the way!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Memorial Day is shaping up to be another beautiful day with temperatures in the lower-90s and sunny skies. Throughout the rest of the week, temperatures will steadily climb with the heat peaking by Friday. An excessive heat watch will go into effect by Thursday afternoon.
MEMORIAL DAY: Sunny skies with highs in the low 90s.
TONIGHT: Clear skies with overnight lows in the low 60s.
TUESDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the upper 90s.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny and hot with a high of 103F.
THURSDAY: Excessive heat watch in place with a high of 106F. Sunny skies.
FRIDAY: Excessive heat watch in place with a high of 107F under sunny skies. Breezy.
SATURDAY: Sunny with a high of 106F.
SUNDAY: Sunny with a high of 104F.
