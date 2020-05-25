Here’s how you can step up to plate with Congressional Baseball Game for Charity canceled

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Congressional Baseball Game for Charity has raised millions of dollars for non-profits over the years.
The event, canceled this year due to the COVID-19 outbreak supports dozens of causes, from education and literacy, to supporting survivors of domestic violence.
One of the programs – the Washington Nationals Youth Baseball Academy – offers sports and mentorship to kids in underserved communities.
Congressional Sports for Charity Foundation President Ryan Thompson said many charities are seeing donations drop just as the needs rise.
So, the foundation sent $86,500 to programs in most need.
The Congressional Women’s Softball Game is also on stand-by. The event has raised $1.6 million for the Young Survival Coalition, which helps young adults battling breast cancer.
If you’d like to make a contribution to these causes, click on the links below.
Organizers said all donations – no matter how small – do make a difference.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.