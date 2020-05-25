Looking for something for your child to do this summer? Check out our list of camps

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The COVID-19 outbreak has forced a lot of summer camps to either close down or make major changes.
Below is a list of virtual and in-person summer camps available to children in southern Arizona. To have ayour camp added to the list, please email us at desk@kold.com.
The Boys & Girls Club of Tucson is hosting summer day camps at all six locations in the city.
The camps, for children 7 to 17 years old, will run Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. The cost is $60 per child and the camps run through July 10.
For more information, go HERE or https://www.bgctucson.org/
The Cooper Center for Environmental Learning is hosting Camp Cooper Online, a 10-week virtual learning program that is free.
The program, for pre-K to fifth grade, was put together by educators from the Tucson Unified School District and University of Arizona College of Education.
Camp Cooper Online begins Monday, June 8 and runs through Aug. 8.
You can sign up HERE.
Camp Invention is a national STEM initiative that seeks to “turn curious students into innovative thinkers.”
There are more than 1,600 individual online and in-person programs across the county. To find opportunities near you, go HERE.
To register your child, go HERE.
Catalina Foothills School District Community Schools had to cancel Camp Foothills and Valley View Summer Enrichment Camps. But they are offering an alternate program, CS Summer Squad.
CS Summer Squad is scheduled to run June 1 to July 24.
The CFSD elementary campuses will host K-4 while Foothills High will host grades 5-7.
Destinations Career Academy is offering free online camps for coding, eSports and career exploration.
The eSports + Coding camp is scheduled for June 15-25, a virtual reality camp is scheduled for July 6-16 and the career exploration course is set for June 24-July 22.
“Campers will take game programming and virtual reality courses and have the opportunity to work with games such as Fortnite, Rocket League, and Super Smash Brothers Ultimate with classmates and professional-level coaches,” DCA said in a news release.
The Tucson YMCA is offering educational camps for kids 5 to 12 years old at several locations throughout the city.
Things kick off Tuesday, May 26 and run through Aug. 7.
The cost varies and information on financial assistance is available HERE.
For more details, email foryouth@tucsonymca.org, call 520-623-9481 or go HERE.
Week-long camp for children of service members ages 6-17.
For more information contact Andy Hockenbrock at 520-884-0987 or AndyH@tucsonymca.org
