Pima County opens park ramadas for Memorial Day

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima County leaders decided to open park ramadas for the holiday weekend, but with caution.
It’s recommending the ramada’s don’t host parties larger than 10 and to maintain social distancing.
On Monday, Memorial Day, the ramadas at Brandi Fenton Park remained empty.
The city of Tucson has not opened its ramadas yet and says it likely will not until June 8, when the emergency declaration expires.
The ramadas at Reid Park remained empty, encircled by police tape, while people picnicked in small groups under shade trees.
The ramadas at Christopher Columbus Park on Silverbell Road were in use.
The police tape was removed and in one ramada, lay on the concrete flooring while about a dozen people walked around it.
The Pima County Sheriff’s Department says it will not issue citations for violations.
“We want people to enjoy the weekend but we want people to be safe,” said Marissa Hernandez, a spokesperson for the department. “We don’t have any intentions of proactively going out there and looking at ramadas at this time.”
She says the department will respond to complaints about the ramadas.
Hernandez says the officers will seek “voluntary compliance” before issuing citations.
And even if the party refuses, there may be no citations written.
“We’ll have to forward it up the chain of command and see what needs to be done from there,” Hernandez said.
