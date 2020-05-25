Registration open for Boys & Girls Clubs

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Boys and Girls Club of Tucson summer day camp programs begin tomorrow, but registration is still open.
All six clubhouses will open for summer day camp for kids 7-17 from 8:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Monday - Friday. Breakfast and lunch will be served to members.
The camp has been extended to seven weeks, May 26 - July 10. Following health and safety recommendations from the CDC, the health department and the governor’s office, the clubs will shift their approach to small groups rotating through areas across all six locations, as well as continuing cleaning protocols, health screenings and frequent hand-washing practices.
Virtual Club On-the-Go programming will continue to be made available childrenre who staying at home, throughout the summer. Club On-the-Go Activity Kits will also be available to supplement this programming.
More information and registration is available at www.BGCTucson.org.
