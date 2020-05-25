TPD responds to barricade situation involving neighbor dispute on south side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - TPD officers are currently responding to a barricade situation near Bilby and Sixth Ave after officers learned one shot was fired in a neighbor dispute.
Authorities say the call came in at 9 a.m. from the 200 block of West Mossman, near the intersection of Bilby and Sixth Avenue.
Officers learned one shot was fired during the dispute. No one was injured and no one has been taken into custody.
As of 2:30 p.m., officers are trying to communicate with a man in one of the homes involved in the dispute.
Authorities say he has not responded to the communication attempts.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.