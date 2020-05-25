Tumamoc hill reopens Memorial Day

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - After closing more than two months ago because of COVID-19, Tumamoc Hill is officially back open to walkers, runners, and families.
Keep in mind, there are a few changes to be aware of before you lace up your hiking boots.
While Tumamoc is back open with its regular hours from 4 a.m. - 10 p.m.:
- Visitors are required to wear face masks
- Limit group sizes to three people
- Use sanitizing stations placed along the path
- Avoid touching the gate at the top of the hill
- Maintain a 6-foot space between you and others
Something else to keep in mind, hikers are asked to give people over the age of 65, with pre-existing health conditions, preferential walking hours from 6-8 a.m.
Officials will be monitoring these changes.
If they think things are not completely safe, they will close the hill again.
