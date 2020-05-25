Tumamoc hill reopens Memorial Day

Tumamoc Hill is a popular destination for southern Arizona hikers.
By Brooke Chaplain | May 25, 2020 at 5:37 AM MST - Updated May 25 at 5:37 AM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - After closing more than two months ago because of COVID-19, Tumamoc Hill is officially back open to walkers, runners, and families.

Keep in mind, there are a few changes to be aware of before you lace up your hiking boots.

While Tumamoc is back open with its regular hours from 4 a.m. - 10 p.m.:

  • Visitors are required to wear face masks
  • Limit group sizes to three people 
  • Use sanitizing stations placed along the path
  • Avoid touching the gate at the top of the hill 
  • Maintain a 6-foot space between you and others

Something else to keep in mind, hikers are asked to give people over the age of 65, with pre-existing health conditions, preferential walking hours from 6-8 a.m.

Officials will be monitoring these changes.

If they think things are not completely safe, they will close the hill again.

