Air conditioning companies prepare for spike in temperatures and calls

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The KOLD News 13 weather team is forecasting temperatures to rise this week. Air conditioning companies are preparing for a spike in calls.
"People have waited to do anything with their air conditioner and when it's under the most amount of pressure is when it breaks," said Jeanette Morales the business manager at Smart Choice HVAC.
She said people often discover their units need repairs after the heat arrives.
"We have an idea that it's going to hit 105 or 107 so we are prepared and ready for a lot of calls to come in," she said.
Keeping up with maintenance and changing the filter to help avoid major issues.
"If there are clogged filters, you're not gonna get the proper air flow," she said. "Your compressor is gonna overwork, the unit is going to overwork and you will draw more electricity."
She also recommends cleaning the coils.
"When those things get caked, your air conditioner is starving for air and things start burning up," Morales said.
The Community Home Repair Projects of Arizona offers emergency repairs to low-income community members and gives priority to the elderly, sick or those who have young children in the home . Executive Director Scott Coverdale said evaporative coolers account for about 90 percent of their repairs during this time of year.
The organization usually doesn’t offer AC repairs. Visit the organization’s website or call (520) 745 - 2055 for more information.
