BREAKING: Authorities need help to find man last seen near Ina, Oracle

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities need help to find a man who was last seen walking near Ina and Oracle roads around 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 26.
The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said William Robinson, 57, may have dementia and could become disoriented.
Robinson was wearing a black beanie, red plaid shirt, blue jeans and sandals.
He has been described as a 6-foot-6, 200-pound man with brown eyes and white hair.
If you see him, please call 911.
