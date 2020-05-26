BREAKING: Authorities need help to find man last seen near Ina, Oracle

William Robinson was last seen walking near Ina and Oracle roads around 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 26. (Source: Pima County Sheriff's Office)
By KOLD News 13 Staff | May 26, 2020 at 7:33 PM MST - Updated May 26 at 7:33 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities need help to find a man who was last seen walking near Ina and Oracle roads around 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 26.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said William Robinson, 57, may have dementia and could become disoriented.

Robinson was wearing a black beanie, red plaid shirt, blue jeans and sandals.

He has been described as a 6-foot-6, 200-pound man with brown eyes and white hair.

If you see him, please call 911.

