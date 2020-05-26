FIRST ALERT FORECAST: The 100s are making a comeback!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Memorial Day is shaping up to be another beautiful day with temperatures in the low 90s and sunny skies. Throughout the rest of the week, temperatures will steadily climb with the heat peaking by Friday. An excessive heat watch will go into effect by Thursday afternoon.
TUESDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the upper 90s.
TONIGHT: Clear skies with overnight lows in the mid 60s.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny and hot with a high of 103F.
THURSDAY: Excessive heat warning in place with a high of 104F. Sunny skies.
FRIDAY: Excessive heat warning in place with a high of 106F under sunny skies. Breezy.
SATURDAY: Excessive heat warning in place. Mostly sunny with a high of 104F. 10% chance for storms.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with a high of 103F. 10% chance for storms.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs around 100 degrees. 10% chance for storms.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.