HEATING UP: Excessive heat warning to be issued for southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - After a nice Memorial Day, things are changing! Southern Arizona can expect temperatures to steadily climb with the heat peaking by Friday.
According to the National Weather Service, an excessive heat warning will go into effect by Thursday afternoon with dangerously hot conditions expected between 103 and 107. You can stay tuned for some isolated storm chances over the weekend with possible better chances next week.
Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities, so plan accordingly.
TUESDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the upper 90s.
TONIGHT: Clear skies with overnight lows in the mid 60s.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny and hot with a high of 103F.
THURSDAY: Excessive heat warning in place with a high of 104F. Sunny skies.
FRIDAY: Excessive heat warning in place with a high of 106F under sunny skies. Breezy.
SATURDAY: Excessive heat warning in place. Mostly sunny with a high of 104F. 10% chance for storms.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with a high of 103F. 10% chance for storms.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs around 100 degrees. 10% chance for storms.
