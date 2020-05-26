Last day for small businesses to apply for loans from City of Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The deadline for small businesses to apply for a small loan from the city of Tucson is midnight tonight, May 26, 2020.
The city appropriated $1 million from the $95 million it’s been allocated by the federal CAREs Act, to help small business to survive.
“We want them to reopen and recover as quickly as possible,” said Barbra Coffee, the Director of Economic Incentives for the city of Tucson. “And making sure they have access to capital is a huge piece of that.”
The city has given out $300,000 and has $700,000 left to loan at 0% interest.
Terms of repayment can be negotiated.
For some, the $25,000 loan can be a lifesaver.
“It was a lifesaver because I kind of thought we were left in the dust for a while,” said Nicole Rivera, owner of the Apex Mixed Martial Arts.
Rivera had to close her doors when the Governor issued his stay at home order in March.
With no money coming in, she had to be creative.
“Technology helped up keep the business alive and going because we still had to pay bills the whole time,” Rivera said.
But it wasn’t enough to sustain her business so she wanted to apply for help through the CAREs PPP program, a $2 Trillion relief program passed by Congress.
“I think they got 60,000 applications in the first minute,” she said. “We were never going to get it.”
That’s when she heard about the city program which was offering small business loans.
“It took only two days, I think,” she said. “It was pretty quick.”
But it gave her the chance to open a new door, doing online training.
“Those who are creative and stick with it and find a way to do it a bit differently, those are the ones who will do alright,” Coffee said. “They will get through this.”
He holds some classes outside now because there are some who like the feel of hitting something but the online experience is something that she will likely do more of in the future.
“I think a lot of people like it,” she said. “We’re going to continue it even going forward so when people are away they can have us in their living room.”
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.