Many Arizona children missing shots, doctor visits amid COVID-19 pandemic

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - While the coronavirus pandemic has not only created a desperate need for a new vaccine, it's put millions of young children at risk by derailing routine vaccinations.
The American Academy of Pediatrics reported around 80 percent of Arizona’s children have not seen their doctors during this pandemic.
Without change, pediatricians fear we could face a second wave of sickness in the fall and winter — this time with illnesses like measles and whooping cough.
You can chalk it up to parents avoiding the doctor’s office and ER for fear of exposing their children to COVID-19.
Because of these missed visits, doctors are also seeing more asthma, diabetes, and other chronic illness flare-ups.
In Pima County, health experts are reminding parents time is of the essence.
It's important to get back on track because many shots need more than one dose to be effective.
This is especially important for those back-to-school shots.
While the future of what school will look like in the fall is still unknown, the Pima County Health Department says back-to-school shots will look a little different.
“We’re not going to have as many nurses providing back-to-school immunizations, so while you’re home with your kids right now, it’s a good idea to get those school shots in,” said Paula Mandel, deputy director of the Pima County Health Department.
Another thing to keep in mind, because doctors and nurses are so busy responding to COVID-19, you probably can't get in for same-day service.
Call ahead to set up an appointment.
Also, if you're worried, call ahead to see what precautions you need to take before heading in.
Experts said if you can trust anyone to be taking the necessary steps to protect your children, it’s pediatricians.
