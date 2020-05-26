Marana man participates in ‘Taps Across America’

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Memorial Day celebrations looked a little different this year.
With COVID 19 preventing normal gatherings, many people had to get creative.
So CBS News "On the Road" correspondent Steve Hartman teamed up with retired Air Force bugler Jari Villanueva to keep the spirit of the holiday alive.
Hartman and Villanueva asked veterans, musicians, teachers, and students of all abilities and ages to sound Taps on their front lawns, porches, and driveways at 3 p.m. local time on Monday, May 25.
Technical Sergeant Christopher Cacopardo in Marana did just that.
“I was not expecting people to be right here and watch me," joked Cacopardo, who is actively serving in the Air Force Reserves.
His balcony faces the street by Twin Peaks Road and Clover Way, the perfect place to set up for a small crowd of listeners on the sidewalk below.
“It's about taking a moment of silence for those who didn’t make it back home," said Cacopardo's wife, Brittany, an Air Force Veteran who served for four years.
The small concert, only lasting 24 notes, gathered a few on the sidewalk below.
“I live right around the corner and I thought why not." Like Michael Matthews, a veteran of the Army and Navy, who came by to stand in salute.
"For all the people that I took care of and all the ones that I lost," said Matthews.
Cacopardo would normally play this at a service or within his church on Memorial Day, but with COVID-19, things looked a little different this year.
"A lot of the ceremonies and honorary events that would normally go on today can’t because of it, so this is just another way we can get around that and still be able to honor our heroes.”
But it didn’t stop them from wanting to honor one hero in particular—one just recently lost.
"My grandpa served in the Navy. It was for him," said Cacopardo.
Among the countless others who give everything but don’t make it back home.
"Those who not only signed the check but signed it with their blood," said Brittany.
And from his home, Chris played his final notes One final salute from one soldier to another.
“Just a moment of silence to remember what it was that they did for us that paved the way. We are free and what we do today is of what they sacrificed when they were serving.”
