Pac-12 allowing voluntary, in-person workouts to begin on campus June 15th

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pac-12 voted to let student-athletes return to campus next month for workouts, but it will ultimately be up to each university to make the final decision on a date.
The conference will allow for voluntary, in-person athletic workouts for all sports to begin on June 15, subject to the decision of each individual campus and where permissible by relevant governmental entities.
According to a press release, the decision to update the Conference pandemic policy was made at a meeting of the Pac-12 CEO Group Tuesday and follows the decision last week by the NCAA to permit conferences and schools to reopen for on-campus voluntary athletically related activities in all sports from June 1.
The Pac-12 COVID-19 Medical Advisory Committee has shared detailed, recommended protocols for student-athletes and facilities with Pac-12 universities. Some of those recommendations include pre-participation evaluations for student-athletes, face coverings at all times in facilities, lab testing and contact tracing systems in place.
The conference also recommends that any student-athlete who is flying back to his or her campus considers isolation for seven days before returning to an athletics facility.
The University of Arizona has not yet released a decision to reopen facilities. Athletics Director Dave Heeke released this statement following the announcement:
“We appreciate the support and guidance from the Pac-12 Conference, through a vote of the CEO Group, for student-athletes to return to campus as soon as June 15 for voluntary workouts. Arizona Athletics’ Re-Entry Team of medical and operational staff have been working in partnership with campus partners to evaluate and define re-entry strategies for the last month. Our team will consider the recommendations and options given our developing safety protocols, and we will discuss the possibilities with the University’s Re-Entry Task Force and President Robbins. A comprehensive plan for Arizona Athletics to safely return to campus will be developed based on those discussions.”
