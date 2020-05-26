Summer camps start tomorrow, some changes in store

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - After a few months of uncertainty, several summer camps are returning this year, giving kids something to do and providing a lifeline to working parents.
Summer programming will be a bit different, though.
On Tuesday, May 26th, all six Boys & Girls clubhouses in Tucson will open their doors. Officials say staff and children will have their temperatures taken each day before entering. If they meet the criteria, they will be asked to wash their hands before participating in their first activity.
Also, disinfecting will be constant.
“Every 45 minutes to an hour. Everything. Anything that can possibly be touched or might have just been grazed, it will be wiped down,” said Daniel Miranda, the Director of the Frank & Edith Clubhouse. “Every marker will get wiped down, every colored pencil will get wiped down.”
The Boys & Girls Club is also cutting its intake this summer.
“Every clubhouse is going to differ. So, anywhere from 30 to 60 kids per site. That’s about a third [of our capacity],” said Miranda. “Some of our sites are full, some of our sites are halfway there.”
Miranda says spots are filling up fast.
At the YMCA, where summer camp also starts on May 26th, officials say temperature checks will be mandatory for all staff and vendors, sanitation will be regular and registration will be limited to 300 (compared to the 1,000 children who took part in programing last year).
Even with the changes, many kids are dreaming about going back.
“[I loved playing] dodgeball, basketball, knockout [at the YMCA],” said Alex Mayne.
“I liked making friends and playing games,” said Emma Mayne.
Many working parents are jumping on board.
However, for those who do not feel comfortable sending their kids out just yet, camp … can come to them.
The Boys and Girls Club is continuing its virtual programing and is mailing summer camp kits to families who choose to stay home.
“It’s always good to have some kind of escape and something that’s familiar to [kids] as well,” said Miranda.
