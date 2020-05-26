Tattoo parlors open with precautions as people can’t wait to get inked

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tattoo parlors had to close on April 4, when Governor Doug Ducey closed salons as well. Now, it is back to work, and back to getting inked for many people.
“It’s good, painful, but it’s nice to get out of the house,” said Sammie Kentera.
Kentera said she gets a tattoo about once a year. This time around, that was put on hold. Initially, she was scheduled to get her new ink in March at Liberty House Tattoo, but as COVID-19 spread and the parlor closed, the appointment had to be rescheduled twice. More than six feet away, Gigi Annundiato got her first tattoo on Tuesday.
Liberty House Tattoo opened their doors about two weeks ago, after about two months of them being closed.
“Oh, I could not be happier to be back work,” said owner, Ridge Young.
A business barely older than a year—revenue is nice to see again, as well as their customers.
“We celebrated our one year anniversary shut down, which was kind of rough, and kind of bizarre,” he said.
On their wall, the first dollar the business made is dated May 3, 2019. However, Young said the businesses picked up just as it had left off, with about four months of sessions already booked, dealing with back log and new customers.
Young said the tattoo businesses is clean as is, but they have implemented new policies like requiring masks, operating by appointment only and upping cleaning.
As the governor’s office allowed spas, barbers and salons to reopen, there was never clear, explicit guidance for tattoo parlors. While Liberty House is requiring masks, Twenty Five Twelve Collective has a more relaxed approach.
“We want to be ready for anybody and everybody, and still provide a comfortable, safe service,” said Anthony Michaels, owner Twenty Five Twelve Collective.
Masks are available upon request, and artists will wear them if they or the customer would like, but are not required. Hand sanitizer and increased cleaning are also implemented. Michaels said he personally lost about 80 percent of his clients due to the fact they fly in from out of town to get their work done, but the shop itself has had some steady business. Tuesday, customers were getting inked.
The Governor’s office does have guidelines for spas, massage therapists and personal services, that includes operating at reduced capacity, offering masks and having employees wear gloves when possible.
