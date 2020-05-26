Tucson Unified School District offering free breakfast, lunch during summer break

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Unified School District’s annual summer meals program began Tuesday, May 26 and runs through June 30.
There are no eligibility requirements for the program, all children 18 years old and under can receive free breakfast and lunch each week day.
Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the district is offering the meals in a grab-and-go format.
Buses will run 8 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday and make stops throughout the city.
“Check the schedules, find a school near you and come get your meals,” TUSD said in a release.
More details can be found HERE while the bus routes are below.
