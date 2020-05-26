Woman in custody, man on run after being found asleep in truck at gas pump

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Troopers from the Arizona Department of Public Safety are searching for a man who they say ran after being found asleep in a pickup at a gas pump.
A woman with him was also asleep in the truck at the Circle K at Ina and Silverbell roads. According to the DPS, she was taken into custody.
The incident began when a trooper stopped at the convenience store for a cup of coffee. Employees asked for help because they said the two people were passed out in the truck. The trooper checked and woke the two up.
The man ran while speaking with the trooper.
The DPS says this incident is drug-related.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.