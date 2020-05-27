FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Excessive heat warning, Action Day coming for the weekend!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The KOLD News 13 First Alert Weather Team is issuing an excessive heat warning starting Thursday, May 28 until Sunday, May 31. An Action Day Alert will go into effect Friday, May 29, when temperatures are expected to reach 110 degrees.
The excessive heat warning goes into effect Thursday at 12 p.m. until Sunday at 8 p.m. Temperatures on Thursday are expected to reach between 103 to 107 degrees, the excessive heat warning will peak Friday with scorching temperatures ranging from 104 to 110 degrees. Saturday and Sunday will cool down, only slightly, hovering at 103 to 108 degrees.
With extreme heat, it’s important to drink plenty of water, avoid the sun, if possible, and check in on loved ones. Never leave pets or children in an unattended vehicle. In just 10 minutes, temperatures can rise upwards of 20 degrees, which, in excessive heat, can be fatal.
THURSDAY, MAY 28: Excessive Heat Warning begins at 12 p.m. Temps range from 103 to 107 degrees.
FRIDAY, MAY 29: ACTION DAY! Temps at 104 to 110 degrees.
SATURDAY, MAY 30: Expect temps between 103 to 108.
SUNDAY, MAY 31: Excessive Heat Warning ends at 8 p.m. Temps at 103 to 108 degrees.
