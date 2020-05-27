FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Here comes the heat!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Expect temperatures to steadily climb with the heat peaking Friday. An excessive heat warning will go into effect by Thursday afternoon and last through Sunday. Isolated storm chances over the weekend with maybe better chances coming mid week next week. Stay tuned!
WEDNESDAY: Sunny and hot with a high of 103F.
TONIGHT: Clear skies with overnight lows in the low 70s.
THURSDAY: Excessive heat warning in place with a high of 104F. Sunny skies.
FRIDAY: Excessive heat warning in place with a high of 107F under sunny skies. Breezy.
SATURDAY: Excessive heat warning in place. Mostly sunny with a high of 104F. 10% chance for storms.
SUNDAY: Excessive heat warning in place. Partly to mostly sunny with a high of 104F. 20% chance for storms.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 90s. 20% chance for storms.
TUESDAY: 30% chance of storms. Partly sunny with highs in the mid 90s.
