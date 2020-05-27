Local DJ gives face masks to homeless community in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The homeless community in Tucson received a special surprise through the help of a local DJ and money raised from livestream concerts.
“I just feel like it’s part of our duty as members of the Tucson community to look out for our community members,” DJ Jahmar Anthony, founder of Deejays Against Hunger, an organization to help Tucson’s homeless community.
He and his friend and fellow DJ, Andreas Johnson walked around Santa Rita Park and handed out face masks Wednesday.
"The homeless need masks too," Johnson said. "They can get sick and die out here."
DJ Jahmar bought face masks with money raised through livestream concerts. He started DJing live on social media when clubs and venues started shutting down in late March.
"People you know they'll tip, like hey I want this song, and tip me $5 or $10 and sometimes it's $50," he said. "I was like I have this money and I want to continue to give back to the community."
He was able to give 100 face masks. Many people said they had never owned a mask before. DJ Jahmar said helping the homeless has become challenging in recent months during COVID-19.
"It could go a lot faster, but I get it that a lot of people are scared, a lot of people are worried," he said. "You gotta do what you gotta do and just pray."
His prayer was answered in a matter of minutes as he stumbled upon two women in the parking lot giving food to the homeless.
"Some of these people are not physically well," said Sarah Hopkins. "They can't make it to a soup kitchen or a food bank so we come to them."
Hopkins described her happiness to see people out also helping those in need.
“It’s a big joy to see other people out here doing good works as well,” she said.
