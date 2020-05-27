TUSD holds drive-thru registration

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - With summer on the mind, it's hard to believe that it's already time to register your child for the next school year.
Of course, registration looks a little different for Tucson Unified School District.
They’re holding drive-thru registrations Wednesday and Thursday, May 27-28, at all elementary and K-8 schools in the district.
Here's how it works:
Families can stop by from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m to grab a registration packet.
Parents are asked to stay in their vehicles as staff members bring out the packets and hand them over.
Once you get the packet, you can stay and fill it out or take it home, fill it out and return it on Thursday.
TUSD is asking parents to bring:
- Child’s birth certificate
- Parent/guardian’s photo ID
- Child’s immunization records
- Proof of residence
- A pen
You need these documents in order to fill out the registration packet.
If you're nervous about registering your kids with COVID-19 still around, TUSD understands.
Administrators still want you to register, but they do have some advice for parents on what they need to know through this process.
“We are committed to making safety our number one priority. We are following all the guidelines from the CDC and Pima Health. Additionally, we as a district are looking at several options for next year. As soon as we have those details, we will release them,” said Holly Leman Hammel, assistant regional superintendent for TUSD.
If you're looking for something more convenient, you can also register online.
All you need to do is to activate your ParentVue account. If you haven't done that already, or if you're new to the district, visit any school office to get your ParentVue Activation Code.
- Bring a picture ID with you to the school when you get your ParentVue Activation Code.
- If you have children in multiple schools, you only need to set up one ParentVue account. All your children’s registrations can be completed in the same process.
