UA discusses plan for return in fall

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - With just 89 days away, the University of Arizona held a press conference on Wednesday, May 27 to discuss their plan to return in the fall semester.
The university plans to educate students about the serious implications of contributing to the spread of the virus. President Robbins said he wants to give all students masks and hand sanitizer prior to returning to class and require students to follow mandatory regulations.
“We aren’t seeing the social distancing that we need and the face covering that we need,” said President Robbins, who was referring to the activity he witnessed at local bars near campus.
Those who test positive during the semester will be given the means to continue learning remotely according to school officials.
President Robbins says if local hospitals reach full capacity, the school will not be likely to hold in person classes in the fall.
The university is still working to finalize a plan for students returning in the fall.
If the university does decide to keep students from physically returning to campus, at least one month notice will be given prior to the start of the fall semester.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.