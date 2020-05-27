UA plans to bring athletes back, fall safety measures still on the drawing board

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Just fewer than 90 days left before school is scheduled to return in the fall for the University of Arizona as preparations are underway, decisions are not final.
Pac-12 announced student athletes could hit the gym by June 15th. Wednesday, University of Arizona president, Dr. Robert Robbins said his school plans to follow suit.
“We thought it was safer for the athletes to be able to come in and do voluntary workouts in a controlled really sanitary environments,” said Dr. Robbins.
He said a first group of about 20 fall athletes could come back to work out around then, but the University’s athletic department said they are still working out the details and do not have a final plan for athletes to return. For students coming back in the fall—things will look different.
Dr. Robbins said welcome back “swag” will be more geared toward COVID than school spirit.
COVID is an ever-evolving situation, the University’s reentry task force said they will be looking at resurgence rates, case numbers, and if people are following social distancing protocols outside of campus as part of their final recommendation to Dr. Robbins.
“A lot of the things that will make the final decision, we don’t control,” said Dr. Richard Carmona, who leads the UArizona reentry task force.
Images of bars and restaurants around the university as the stay-at-home order expired showed many people appearing to not practice social distancing.
“We aren’t seeing the social distancing we need,” said Dr. Robbins.
The task force announced several ideas to be able to reopen in the fall if “outside” indicators seem appropriate, including decreasing dorm occupancy to about 5,000-6,000 and giving out masks to those on campus.
“We do anticipate requiring all people to wear masks at all times when they’re in doors,” said Liesl Folks, UArizona Provost.
The University also investing in increased, frequent testing and contact-tracing measures. An app that would check-in on students would follow their location and alert anyone who may have come into contact with a positive person. Plans are to use CARES money to help pay for COVID-19, but all the new safety measures will come at a high price. It comes at a time the University is making furlough plans and pay cuts.
“We think it’s worth the investment just to bring people back and have the on campus experience,” said Dr. Robbins.
The task force said they hope to make a final decision on safety measures and whether or not in-person classes can continue by at least a month before school is scheduled to begin.
