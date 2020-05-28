Arizona schools resume classes in fall, youth sports to return

Arizona schools resume classes in fall, youth sports to return
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey. (Source: Arizona Department of Health Services via Youtube screen shot)
May 28, 2020 at 3:06 PM MST - Updated May 28 at 3:07 PM
Gov. Ducey gives update about state's COVID-19 response

LIVE: Gov. Ducey is giving an update on the state's response to the COVID-19 pandemic >> https://tucsonne.ws/2XFBnMN

Posted by KOLD News 13 on Thursday, May 28, 2020

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona schools will be allowed to resume classes for the 2020-2021 school year.

In a news conference Thursday, Gov. Doug Ducey said the Arizona Department of Education will release guidance for the schools Monday, June 1.

Ducey said the new guidance was informed by school administration, parents and public health experts.

Youth sports in Arizona can also resume, which includes summer leagues, summer schools and day camps.

Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.