Arizona schools resume classes in fall, youth sports to return

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona schools will be allowed to resume classes for the 2020-2021 school year.
In a news conference Thursday, Gov. Doug Ducey said the Arizona Department of Education will release guidance for the schools Monday, June 1.
Ducey said the new guidance was informed by school administration, parents and public health experts.
Youth sports in Arizona can also resume, which includes summer leagues, summer schools and day camps.
