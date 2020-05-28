COVID-19 impacts on summer vacations plans

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As summer begins some people are considering their travel options after COVID-19 derailed the tourism industry.
Travel specialist and owner of DSA Vacations in Tucson, Terry Von Guilleaume, said many summer vacation destinations won’t be possible this year.
“Most of our clients are international travelers and international travel for the summer has disappeared,” Von Guilleaume said. “Obviously different countries have different regulations.”
Some countries will open at the end of summer while others may not until next year.
“Places like Spain and the U.K., even though they may be opening up in the summer, they’ll have quarantines in place,” he said. “Sure you can travel there but you’ll be in quarantine for a week to two weeks.”
Domestic travel has a brighter outlook for those hoping to go on a trip
“Naturally people can start taking day trips, road trips, things like that,” he said. “There are incredible deals taking place across the United States.”
A beach trip is what Tucson resident, Sierra Place and her family are planning for this summer after the outbreak halted their original plans.
“My husband and I have a 5-year-old who has gone absolutely stir crazy without any activities,” she said. “We originally planned Lego Land for her birthday but that didn’t exactly work out.”
Place and her husband have started brainstorming and considering different travel options to bring some joy to their daughter.
“She’s very much over the virus, as she would say, so it would be really good to see her just have some fun and be a normal 5-year old for once,” she said.
For people looking to travel next year, Von Guilleaume recommends making reservations now as many hotels and companies have locked their rates.
