FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Excessive heat warning in place through the weekend!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The KOLD News 13 First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert Action Day for Friday, May 29, when temperatures are expected to reach 109 degrees.
An excessive heat warning goes into effect Thursday at 12 p.m. until Sunday at 8 p.m. Temperatures on Thursday are expected to reach between 103 to 107 degrees, the excessive heat warning will peak Friday with scorching temperatures ranging from 104 to 109 degrees. Saturday and Sunday will cool down, only slightly, hovering at 103 to 108 degrees.
With extreme heat, it’s important to drink plenty of water, avoid the sun, if possible, and check in on loved ones. Never leave pets or children in an unattended vehicle. In just 10 minutes, temperatures can rise upwards of 20 degrees, which, in excessive heat, can be fatal.
THURSDAY: Excessive Heat Warning begins at 12 p.m. Temps range from 103F to 107F degrees.
FRIDAY: Excessive Heat Warning in place. Temps between 104F to 109F degrees. 10% chance of storms.
SATURDAY: Excessive Heat Warning in place. Expect temps between 103F to 108F. 10% chance of storms.
SUNDAY: Excessive Heat Warning ends at 8 p.m. Temps between 103F to 108F degrees. 10% chance of storms.
MONDAY: 20% chance of storms. Partly sunny with a high of 100F.
TUESDAY: 20% chance of storms. Partly sunny with highs in the mid 90s.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 90s.
