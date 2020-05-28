FTC: What to know about the Economic Impact Payment debit cards

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - If you’re still waiting for your COVID-19 relief payment , you might be getting a debit card instead of a check in the mail.
But, you need to be on alert. Both the Federal Trade Commission and the AARP said the payment through a debit card could be an opportunity for scammers to take advantage of you.
In a press release Thursday, an AARP spokeperson said there seems to be some confusion on the debit cards being sent, with many consumers thinking it is a scam and throwing the card away.
Here’s what to know if your payment comes in the form of a debit card, from the FTC:
- Look for the prepaid card (and its envelope) in the mail. The envelope will be from “Money Network Cardholder Service.” Inside will be a VISA-branded prepaid card issued by MetaBank. This card will give you access to your economic impact payment.
- Activate the card immediately. The mailer will give you instructions on how to activate the card, but here’s the deal: You can activate your card by calling 1-800-240-8100 or visiting USdebitcard.gov and clicking on the EIP card link. To activate your card, though, you’ll have to give them your Social Security number. Once you activate your card, you can get cash or use it anywhere that accepts VISA debit cards. There are no fees associated with transferring the money from the card to your personal bank account. Keep in mind that EIP cards will expire after three years. When that happens, the bank will send any money left on the card to you.
- Questions about the card? Money Network has a 24-hour call center: 1-800-240-8100. You can call to check your card balance or just ask questions. There’s also more information and a quick video from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau to answer questions you might have.
If you’ve destroyed or thrown out your EIP card, call the toll-free customer service line at 800-240-8100 to ask for a replacement. You can find additional information at the official EIP website.
Remember: Unless you’ve asked for assistance, no one will ever call you about the relief debit card. The government will never text, email, or ask you to click on a link they sent to activate this card or to get your money.
If someone does, stop. It’s a scammer. You can report it to the FTC at ftc.gov/complaint.
