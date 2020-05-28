Jason Terry returning to Arizona Wildcats as assistant coach

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Jason Terry, who played on championship teams in college and in the NBA, is returning to the Arizona Wildcats as an assistant coach.
Head Coach Sean Miller announced on Thursday, May 28, that Terry, who played under Hall of Fame head coach Lute Olson from 1995-99, would be joining his staff.
“Jason’s accomplishments as a player and champion are iconic in our sport, with so many of his incredible moments on the court taking place here at the University of Arizona," Miller said. "His basketball journey is one that so many players dream of, but he was able to make it a reality.
“Jason’s knowledge of the game along with his charisma and competitive spirit are qualities that will make him an exceptional coach. He will impact and energize our current players as well as our recruiting efforts in a major way. We look forward to having back on our sideline in the McKale Center.”
Terry played 129 games for Olson and helped the Wildcats to their only national championship in 1997. He finished his playing career at Arizona with 1,461 points, which ranks 18th in school history.
“My family and I are excited to be part of the incredible Tucson community again, where our story began,” Terry said. “I am looking forward to joining Coach Miller and staff to develop student-athletes that have a passion for education, basketball excellence and community leadership.”
The Seattle native was the 10th overall pick in the 1999 NBA Draft and he earned NBA All-Rookie Second Team honors for the Atlanta Hawks. He was traded to the Dallas Mavericks in 2004. There he was named NBA Sixth Man of the Year in 2009 and won an NBA Championship in 2011.
In September 2019, Terry was named Assistant General Manager for the Texas Legends, the NBA G-League affiliate of the Dallas Mavericks.
Terry finished his career playing in 1,410 career NBA games, a total that ranks ninth in NBA history. He also played for the Boston Celtics (2012-13), Brooklyn Nets (2013-14), Houston Rockets (2014-16) and the Milwaukee Bucks (2016-18).
As part of the CATS Forever program at the University of Arizona, Terry received his bachelor’s degree in General Studies with an emphasis on Social, Behavioral and Human Understanding in 2015.
Terry and his wife, Johnyika, have five daughters.
