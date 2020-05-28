Pima County report shows vulnerable population impacted by COVID-19

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A report released by the Pima County Health Department shows that 80 percent of the people who have died from COVID-19 are 65 years of age or older. The breakdown in gender shows an almost even split between the sexes.
The racial/ethnic breakdown follows fairly closely to the makeup of Pima County with 56 percent of the deaths among white residents and 37 percent among the Hispanic community.
Most of those who died had underlying comorbidity conditions such diabetes and heart disease.
Where the statistics break is when it comes to socio-economic and the vulnerable populations. The poorer populations and those on the lower end of the economic scale have been hit the hardest according to the statistics.
The results of the study can be found HERE.
