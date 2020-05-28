Report: Rocky Point re-opens to residents

Beaches such as the one in this file photo remain closed in Puerto Peñasco, Mexico. (Source: KOLD News 13)
By KOLD News 13 Staff | May 28, 2020 at 12:34 PM MST - Updated May 28 at 12:37 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Residents of Puerto Peñasco, better known as Rocky Point, who have found themselves locked out of the popular Mexican resort city because of coronavirus-related restrictions are being allowed to return.

According to a Facebook post from the Rocky Point Times Newspaper, residents can come home, but they can also expect to spend a period of time restricted to their residence.

Things have not returned to normal yet. Returning residents will be subjected to temperature checks, sanitation spray and possible on-the-spot COVID-19 Rapid Tests, which could lead to an 8-day quarantine at a hotel.

After showing proof of residency, you and everyone in the vehicle will have their temperature taken. If your temperature is normal, you will proceed to the santization tunnel, where you and your belongings will be sanitized with disinfectant chemicals.

Once allowed into the city, masks are required in public and the beaches are still closed.

