In triple-digit temps, how much should we really be drinking?

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - It’s that time of year when we encounter lots of advice about the importance of staying hydrated.
But in triple-digit heat, how much should we really be drinking?
Experts say drinking eight glasses of water a day is typically the best way to hydrate.
While that’s true for people living in moderate climates, doctors at Tucson Medical Center said Arizonans should be drinking a minimum of eight cups a day.
Women should be drinking at least 2 Liters of water a day, while men should be drinking at least 3 liters.
What does that look like?
For women: 2 liters = 8 cups = 67.6 ounces
That’s a little more than three Gatorade bottles worth of water or half a gallon of water.
For men: 3 liters = 13 cups = 101.4 ounces
That’s about five Gatorade bottles worth of water or about 75 percent of a gallon of water.
If you're active, doctors said you should drink at least 1-2 more cups each day.
It's also important you're getting fluids and hydration from other things and not by just drinking water.
“Drinking sports drinks, from your food, from tea, even from your coffee, you are getting some of that fluid requirement. You also have to be careful about not drinking too much water because that can also have a negative effect on your health,” said Lisa Goldberg, medical director of TMC’s Emergency Department.
Some of those foods you can east to hydrate include spinach, watermelon, and cucumbers.
Goldberg added you should also be watching out for your body’s warning signs.
If you're thirsty or your urine is darker, those are the first signs you're dehydrated.
If you're outside, being active and not sweating, that's a red flag.
At that point, Goldberg said you could face possible heatstroke. In that case, you should call 911 or get to the emergency room as soon as possible.
