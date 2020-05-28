Tucson City Council allocates millions to those impacted by COVID-19

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - City leaders called a special meeting to determine how to spend more than $100 million dollars in federal coronavirus money.
According to the rules, the money can only be spent on COVID-19-related expenses. But, the rules are very vague.
It allocated millions of dollars Wednesday, May 27, for small businesses, rental and mortgage assistance, people who have lost their jobs and to help families affected by the virus.
The city officials said they feel Tucson is on solid legal ground but not everyone is so sure and is urging caution.
“This is a federal emergency grant and if we don’t use it correctly, we’ll get those dollars clawed back we can’t just assume those dollars are simply going to be there,” said Ward 1 councilmember Steve Kozachik.
The city is also received a $45 million dollar grant to pay for transit services affected by the virus.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.