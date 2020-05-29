Debris fire spreads to attic of midtown home

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One person was able to escape without injury when a debris fire spread into the attic of his home early on Friday, May 29.
According to information from the Tucson Fire Department, the fire happened just after 3 a.m. at a house in the 100 block of North Euclid Avenue.
Someone reported seeing smoke and flames near the house. By the time firefighters arrived, the fire had spread from the debris to eaves of the home.
The one person in the house was able to get out safely, and firefighters determined that the fire had entered the attic.
Crews had the fire under control in 35 minutes. Multiple roof layers complicated the effort and firefighters had to open a hole in the roof to spray water on the flames from above.
No firefighters were injured.
The cause and origin of the fire are under investigation. Damages have not yet been determined.
