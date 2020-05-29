Mobile home fire displaces five people

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Five people were displaced after a fire destroyed the mobile home they were living in on Thursday night, May 28.
The fire happened in the 4500 block of South Mission Road at about 11:45 p.m.
The residents had safely exited the burning home before firefighters arrived.
Fire crews had the fire under control within six minutes.
The cause and origin of the fire are under investigation. Damages have not yet been determined.
