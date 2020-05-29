Outdoor workers begin to deal with the Arizona summer heat

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Southern Arizona is starting to feel the heat of summer and not everyone has the luxury of working inside. Outdoor workers take precautions and prepare to spend time in the high temperatures.
"Once you're on a roof the temperature rises to at least 120 degrees on the surface of the roof itself," said Chuck Norris, a service technician at All Arizona Heating & Cooling.
Norris said temperatures can rise even more when they work in attics on a hot day
"The temperature inside the attic can reach 150 degrees," he said. "You gotta be really safe about that because we don't want to spend a lot of time in those conditions."
Crews wear gear and knee pads to protect themselves from getting burned. Hydration is also key.
"We do take breaks and cool off as soon as we can," Norris said. "If we're feeling a little dizzy or delusional, we'll definitely have to get ourselves checked out."
Fencing companies also spend their days in the scorching temperatures
"It's exhausting and it's hard but we have to put bread on the table," said Jose Gutierrez, a local fencing company manager.
With 26 years in the business, Guiterrez said the heat comes with the job and he’s ready for it.
"You gotta wear gloves, long sleeves, you gotta be protected," he said. "Goggles, everything and I mean you get used to it, used to the heat."
Although working in the heat has become routine, he tries to minimize his time in the sun by starting work early. Friday’s fence installation project started before 5 a.m.
