Tips for Tucson helps service industry workers through virtual tip jar

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Service industry workers are still feeling the aftermath of COVID-19 as bars and restaurants continue to reopen.
To help, one group has gotten creative in its efforts.
Tips for Tucson is designed to help workers who rely on tips through the use of a virtual tip jar.
In its first two weeks, the group raised over $4,000 thanks to some generous community members and businesses.
They split that evenly between 173 people who reached out for assistance.
Each person received $25 and while that may not sound like a lot, in a time like this, it really does make a difference.
“$25 buys them a thing of groceries, it buys them diapers, it fills their tank and helps pay one of their bills,” said Kyle Blessinger, co-founder of Tips for Tucson.
Blessinger said with the money raised last month, the group was able to feed five or six single-parent families with meals for a week.
This is an ongoing campaign, so if you would like to give, here's how it works:
- Go onto the Facebook page Tips for Tucson
- Click the link to a spreadsheet listing your favorite server, bartender, hairdresser, cook, or musician in the area. You can give that person a tip directly through Venmo, Paypal, or Cashapp.
- You can also give to the entire cause through @TipsforTucson on Venmo or through Paypal.
If you’re a service worker and would like to get on the list, you can message Eric Smith, Kyle Blessinger, or Justine Wadsack on Facebook.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.