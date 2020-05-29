Top lawmen in Tucson area respond to death of George Floyd

"On behalf of the men and women of the Pima County Sheriff ’s Department, I would like to express outrage at the conduct of the officers involved in the arrest of George Floyd that resulted in his death. The conduct observed on the video is completely contrary to training and professional standards. Further, it is contrary to the basic standards of humanity. There is an understandable call for justice for what is indefensible conduct on the part of the officers arresting Mr. Floyd. We do not believe this conduct represents the thousands of men and women who serve our communities everyday as law enforcement officers with honor, dedication and selfless professionalism.