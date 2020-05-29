Top lawmen in Tucson area respond to death of George Floyd

Top lawmen in Tucson area respond to death of George Floyd
May 29, 2020

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The top two lawmen in the Tucson area have spoken out about George Floyd, the black man whose death has sparked protests across the country.

Floyd was handcuffed when Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on his neck for several minutes. Floyd lost consciousness and later died.

Video of the incident was shot by bystanders and went viral.

Chauvin was arrested Friday and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.

Pima County Sheriff Mark Napier released the following statement Friday morning.

"On behalf of the men and women of the Pima County Sheriff ’s Department, I would like to express outrage at the conduct of the officers involved in the arrest of George Floyd that resulted in his death. The conduct observed on the video is completely contrary to training and professional standards. Further, it is contrary to the basic standards of humanity. There is an understandable call for justice for what is indefensible conduct on the part of the officers arresting Mr. Floyd. We do not believe this conduct represents the thousands of men and women who serve our communities everyday as law enforcement officers with honor, dedication and selfless professionalism.

Tucson Police Chief Chris Magnus tweeted out the following statement on Tuesday.

“Indefensible use of force that good officers everywhere are appalled by. This is contrary to how PROFESSIONAL police officers train & conduct themselves. Conduct like this anywhere makes it more difficult for police everywhere to build community trust.”

