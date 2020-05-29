Top lawmen in Tucson area respond to death of George Floyd

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The top two lawmen in the Tucson area have spoken out about George Floyd, the black man whose death has sparked protests across the country.
Floyd was handcuffed when Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on his neck for several minutes. Floyd lost consciousness and later died.
Video of the incident was shot by bystanders and went viral.
Pima County Sheriff Mark Napier released the following statement Friday morning.
Tucson Police Chief Chris Magnus tweeted out the following statement on Tuesday.
