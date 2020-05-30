Casino Del Sol to reopen following COVID-19 closure

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The next time patrons go to gamble at Casino Del Sol, things will look a little different.
Casinos across southern Arizona are preparing to reopen their doors with adjustments to keep everyone safe and healthy.
Casino Del Sol is set to open Wednesday, June 3, and in the meantime, they are busy installing Plexiglas barriers throughout the property.
"We’ve always had good cleaning protocols prior to the virus happening we just had to step that up," said Director of Loyalty Marketing Jessica Savare.
The changes start the moment you walk through the doors with a pass by this thermal camera that will determine whether or not you’re able to play.
“If you walk in with a high temperature, we’re going to ask you to wait 30 seconds before we ask you to walk by that machine just to rule out any false positive,” Savare said.
If you test positive again, they will take your temperature with a hands-free temperature gun. If you’re over 100 degrees they are going to ask you to return another day.
On the gaming floor, Plexiglas barriers are up in areas where social distancing isn’t possible. Table games will have them too along with fewer chairs and new rules.
“Both players and gamers will have to have gloves on when they’re playing,” Savare said.
Then there’s the obvious, increased cleaning.
With thousands of surfaces throughout the building, Savare said they’re relying on their staff and you to notify them when you’re finished.
"Let’s say you’re playing the slot machine we’re going to ask that you hit service if you don’t see at team member.”
Team members will also be cleaning every empty slot machine as they pass by.
What will remain closed are the pools and spa for now. Although Savare said they are aiming to open the Spa in July.
Smoking will also only be allowed in certain areas like gazebos and the Tropical Lounge and not allowed while playing the slots.
The restaurants and bars will be open but the tables are placed with social distance guidelines in mind and you cannot sit at the bar and hang out.
The conference room has also been opened up. Savare said they removed some games from the main floor and brought them in there to help keep things spread out.
Although things will look a little different for the future, casino staff hopes it’s enough to get you to roll the dice
“Implementing that has been hard work but necessary. We’ve done our very best that we could think of to make sure this is a safe place for them to be,” Savare said.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.