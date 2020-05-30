FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More triple digits on the way tomorrow as we wrap up our Excessive Heat Warning

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - We will have another opportunity to see showers and isolated thunderstorms firing up across our area. We’ll hold onto slight rain chances through early next week before dry conditions return by Tuesday.
TONIGHT: A slight chance for showers and thunderstorms with partly cloudy skies. Overnight lows will fall into the lower-70s.
TOMORROW: First Alert Action Day due to an Excessive Heat Warning. Partly cloudy skies with a 20% chance for showers and thunderstorms with a high of 105F.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 102F. Isolated shower/storm possible (10%).
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 103F.
WEDNESDAY: Mainly sunny skies with a high of 104F.
THURSDAY: Mainly sunny skies with a high of 102F.
FRIDAY: Sunny skies with high a high of 100F. Breezy.
SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper-90s. Breezy.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.