Tucson leaders address violence, destruction following downtown protest against George Floyd’s death

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - In a press conference, Saturday, Tucson Mayor Regina Romero, Tucson Police Chief Chris Magnus and several members of the city’s black community spoke out against violent behavior at a protest in downtown Friday, May 29.
Demonstrators took to the streets Friday evening, smashing windows, setting dumpsters ablaze and throwing projectiles at police officers while protesting the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in Minneapolis while in police custody May 25.
Floyd died after ex-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on Floyd’s neck for minutes during an arrest this week. Chauvin did not move his knee even after Floyd said he couldn’t breathe then went unconscious. Chauvin has since been fired and is facing criminal charges for Floyd’s death.
“We have to remember what the real issue is right now. ... It is about George Floyd and the systemic racism that has brought us here,” Romero said about the protest, condemning Floyd’s death and violent behavior in Tucson.
At least four people were arrested during Friday night’s protest, which took demonstrators across downtown, where they came to stand outside the Tucson Police Department headquarters on Stone Avenue and 14th Street until the early morning hours.
Tucson protests are typically non-violent, Magnus said, and indicated that many of the people who instigated violence Friday were not from the area. While the cost of the protest’s damage isn’t clear, Magnus estimates the total cost to be upward of $200,000.
Magnus said Saturday police forces will be prepared for more violence in protests to come, adding that people who commit crimes will be taken to jail. Many streets near downtown will partially be closed to traffic, including Congress Street and Broadway Boulevard starting at 6 p.m. May 30.
Leaders of Tucson’s black community spoke out against the violence at Saturday’s conference, calling for demonstrators to remember who they are marching for.
“We don’t need more violence,” said Jahmar Anthony, a Tucson DJ who spoke at the conference. "... It’s about George Floyd, a black man losing his life, and that’s what we need to remember.”
Instead of demonstrating tonight, Tucson leaders encouraged allies to convene at the Dunbar Pavillion, located at 325 W. Second St., Monday, June 1, at 7 p.m. for a peaceful vigil remembering Floyd and those impacted by police brutality.
“Stay home tonight, come Monday night to the vigil,” Romero said.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.